Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) went down by -13.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected -18.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :APE) Right Now?

APE currently public float of 516.82M and currently shorts hold a 8.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APE was 21.46M shares.

APE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.87% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.92% for APE stocks with a simple moving average of -42.72% for the last 200 days.

APE Trading at -42.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.78%, as shares sank -40.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APE fell by -18.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw -51.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.