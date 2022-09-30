Buy or Sell Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE :BRO) Right Now?

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRO is at 0.81.

The average price from analysts is $70.33, which is $9.44 above the current price. BRO currently public float of 235.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRO was 1.19M shares.

BRO’s Market Performance

BRO stocks went up by 2.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.56% and a quarterly performance of 4.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for Brown & Brown Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.01% for BRO stocks with a simple moving average of -5.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $67 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRO reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for BRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BRO, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

BRO Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.03. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw -13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $54.95 back on May 19. After this action, GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III now owns 12,884 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $98,910 using the latest closing price.

BROWN HUGH M, the Director of Brown & Brown Inc., purchase 487 shares at $60.92 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that BROWN HUGH M is holding 1,287 shares at $29,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.67 for the present operating margin

+94.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown Inc. stands at +18.82. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 5.60 for asset returns.