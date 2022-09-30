A Lesson to Learn: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s stock price has collected -3.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE :NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOK is at 0.86.

NOK currently public float of 5.61B and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOK was 25.58M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stocks went down by -3.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.20% and a quarterly performance of -7.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Nokia Oyj. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.68% for NOK stocks with a simple moving average of -17.79% for the last 200 days.

NOK Trading at -13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -15.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -31.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.20 for asset returns.