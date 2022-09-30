A Lesson to Learn: Ainos Inc. (AIMD)

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) went up by 53.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected -19.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ :AIMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIMD is at 1.41.

AIMD currently public float of 3.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIMD was 53.63K shares.

AIMD’s Market Performance

AIMD stocks went down by -19.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.19% and a quarterly performance of -68.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.84% for Ainos Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.36% for AIMD stocks with a simple moving average of -68.90% for the last 200 days.

AIMD Trading at -53.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.63%, as shares surge +20.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMD rose by +46.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7921. In addition, Ainos Inc. saw -89.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMD

Equity return is now at value -64.30, with -18.80 for asset returns.