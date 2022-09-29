Western Midstream Partners LP (WES): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) went up by 8.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :WES) Right Now?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WES is at 2.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.21, which is $7.4 above the current price. WES currently public float of 386.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WES was 918.23K shares.

WES’s Market Performance

WES stocks went down by -5.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.58% and a quarterly performance of 5.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Western Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.76% for WES stocks with a simple moving average of 0.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WES reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WES stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to WES, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

WES Trading at -6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES fell by -5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.77. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $25.25 back on Jul 21. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 190,281,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $252,500,000 using the latest closing price.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Western Midstream Partners LP, sale 10,000,000 shares at $25.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ is holding 190,281,578 shares at $252,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.43 for the present operating margin

+46.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +33.23. Equity return is now at value 35.60, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.