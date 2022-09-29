We Analyzed the Future Direction of Redfin Corporation (RDFN), Here is What We Found

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -8.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.94. The company’s stock price has collected -8.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/20/22 that A quarter of the U.S. will fall inside an extreme heat belt. Here are the states in the red zone.

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ :RDFN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDFN is at 1.94.

The average price from analysts is $9.92, which is $4.16 above the current price. RDFN currently public float of 104.75M and currently shorts hold a 13.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDFN was 3.31M shares.

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN stocks went down by -8.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.05% and a quarterly performance of -26.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for Redfin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.10% for RDFN stocks with a simple moving average of -66.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDFN reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for RDFN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to RDFN, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

RDFN Trading at -35.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -29.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN fell by -8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.27. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw -83.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Kappus Anthony Ray, who sale 21,675 shares at the price of $6.17 back on Sep 23. After this action, Kappus Anthony Ray now owns 12,399 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $133,759 using the latest closing price.

Slavet James, the Director of Redfin Corporation, purchase 100,000 shares at $8.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Slavet James is holding 202,546 shares at $840,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Equity return is now at value -83.90, with -10.80 for asset returns.