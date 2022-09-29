We Analyzed the Future Direction of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), Here is What We Found

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.75. The company’s stock price has collected -4.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Music Needs to Get the Show Back on the Road

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :LYV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYV is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.80, which is $45.15 above the current price. LYV currently public float of 154.96M and currently shorts hold a 9.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYV was 1.40M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV stocks went down by -4.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.38% and a quarterly performance of -7.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.60% for LYV stocks with a simple moving average of -23.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $105 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYV reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for LYV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to LYV, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

LYV Trading at -15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -14.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.32. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw -35.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Rapino Michael, who sale 78,000 shares at the price of $74.41 back on Sep 23. After this action, Rapino Michael now owns 3,799,273 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $5,804,024 using the latest closing price.

Rapino Michael, the President & CEO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., sale 78,000 shares at $77.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Rapino Michael is holding 3,777,273 shares at $6,081,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.69 for the present operating margin

+23.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at -10.70. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.