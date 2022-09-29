Wall Street Pummels Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) After Recent Earnings Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s stock price has collected -4.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/26/21 that Boeing Stock and Aerospace Peers Hit Turbulence With New Covid Variant B.1.1.529

Is It Worth Investing in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE :HWM) Right Now?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HWM is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Howmet Aerospace Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.85, which is $10.98 above the current price. HWM currently public float of 411.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HWM was 2.82M shares.

HWM’s Market Performance

HWM stocks went down by -4.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.98% and a quarterly performance of 1.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Howmet Aerospace Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.39% for HWM stocks with a simple moving average of -7.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HWM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HWM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $40 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HWM reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for HWM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HWM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

HWM Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.19. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc. saw 0.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWM starting from Giacobbe Ken, who sale 63,304 shares at the price of $36.31 back on Jun 03. After this action, Giacobbe Ken now owns 382,379 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc., valued at $2,298,435 using the latest closing price.

Shultz Barbara Lou, the Vice President and Controller of Howmet Aerospace Inc., sale 2,038 shares at $32.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Shultz Barbara Lou is holding 17,332 shares at $65,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.42 for the present operating margin

+22.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stands at +5.19. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.