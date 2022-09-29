SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) went down by -26.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock price has collected -55.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ :SAI) Right Now?

SAI currently public float of 5.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAI was 169.37K shares.

SAI’s Market Performance

SAI stocks went down by -55.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.84% and a quarterly performance of -23.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.94% for SAI.TECH Global Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -45.69% for SAI stocks with a simple moving average of -59.25% for the last 200 days.

SAI Trading at -46.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.12%, as shares sank -45.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAI fell by -55.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, SAI.TECH Global Corporation saw -68.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.