Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.15. The company’s stock price has collected -3.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE :NAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAD is at 0.31.

NAD currently public float of 233.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAD was 592.13K shares.

NAD’s Market Performance

NAD stocks went down by -3.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.85% and a quarterly performance of -9.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.19% for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.63% for NAD stocks with a simple moving average of -16.57% for the last 200 days.

NAD Trading at -10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAD fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.78. In addition, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund saw -30.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAD

Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -8.00 for asset returns.