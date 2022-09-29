Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Locafy Limited (LCFY)

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) went down by -4.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected -16.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ :LCFY) Right Now?

LCFY currently public float of 15.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCFY was 155.09K shares.

LCFY’s Market Performance

LCFY stocks went down by -16.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.41% and a quarterly performance of -38.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 50.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.12% for Locafy Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.29% for LCFY stocks with a simple moving average of -61.62% for the last 200 days.

LCFY Trading at -36.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 50.42%, as shares sank -53.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCFY fell by -16.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5562. In addition, Locafy Limited saw -89.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.