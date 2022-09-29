Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.62. The company’s stock price has collected -3.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE :NEA) Right Now?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.87 x from its present earnings ratio.

NEA currently public float of 299.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEA was 802.58K shares.

NEA’s Market Performance

NEA stocks went down by -3.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.77% and a quarterly performance of -7.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.19% for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.45% for NEA stocks with a simple moving average of -16.52% for the last 200 days.

NEA Trading at -10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEA fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.36. In addition, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund saw -30.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.