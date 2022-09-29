Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.93. The company’s stock price has collected -5.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE :NVG) Right Now?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.56 x from its present earnings ratio.

NVG currently public float of 213.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVG was 466.42K shares.

NVG’s Market Performance

NVG stocks went down by -5.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.43% and a quarterly performance of -6.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.31% for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.74% for NVG stocks with a simple moving average of -16.60% for the last 200 days.

NVG Trading at -11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVG fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.10. In addition, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund saw -32.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.