Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (KVSC)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.03. The company’s stock price has collected -0.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ :KVSC) Right Now?

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KVSC currently public float of 61.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KVSC was 168.56K shares.

KVSC’s Market Performance

KVSC stocks went down by -0.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.31% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.17% for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.33% for KVSC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.15% for the last 200 days.

KVSC Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVSC fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KVSC

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.