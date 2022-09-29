Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.27. The company’s stock price has collected 0.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/22 that Apple Is at the Core of Jamf’s Appeal

Is It Worth Investing in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :JAMF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Jamf Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.78, which is $10.78 above the current price. JAMF currently public float of 119.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAMF was 470.26K shares.

JAMF’s Market Performance

JAMF stocks went up by 0.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.97% and a quarterly performance of -10.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Jamf Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.28% for JAMF stocks with a simple moving average of -22.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAMF stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for JAMF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JAMF in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $29 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAMF reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for JAMF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to JAMF, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

JAMF Trading at -6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAMF rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.87. In addition, Jamf Holding Corp. saw -39.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAMF starting from LAM LINH, who sale 1,941 shares at the price of $25.53 back on Aug 26. After this action, LAM LINH now owns 113,011 shares of Jamf Holding Corp., valued at $49,554 using the latest closing price.

HAGER DEAN, the Chief Exec Officer, Director of Jamf Holding Corp., sale 30,006 shares at $27.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that HAGER DEAN is holding 320,126 shares at $812,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.24 for the present operating margin

+63.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jamf Holding Corp. stands at -20.52. Equity return is now at value -19.70, with -9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.