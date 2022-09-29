Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC)?

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.95. The company’s stock price has collected -0.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :AAC) Right Now?

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ares Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AAC currently public float of 100.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAC was 409.19K shares.

AAC’s Market Performance

AAC stocks went down by -0.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.25% and a quarterly performance of 0.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.17% for Ares Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.07% for AAC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.13% for the last 200 days.

AAC Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.22%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAC fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Ares Acquisition Corporation saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAC

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.