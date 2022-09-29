Is a Correction Looming Ahead for On Holding AG (ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) went up by 5.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE :ONON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for On Holding AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.96, which is $11.41 above the current price. ONON currently public float of 175.26M and currently shorts hold a 7.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONON was 2.18M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

ONON stocks went up by 0.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.73% and a quarterly performance of 0.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for On Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.61% for ONON stocks with a simple moving average of -24.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ONON, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 09th of the current year.

ONON Trading at -13.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.64. In addition, On Holding AG saw -52.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.47 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at -23.49. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.