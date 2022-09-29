Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went up by 5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ :ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Entegris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $134.82, which is $44.19 above the current price. ENTG currently public float of 147.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENTG was 1.45M shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG stocks went down by -2.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.44% and a quarterly performance of -5.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for Entegris Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.66% for ENTG stocks with a simple moving average of -21.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ENTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENTG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $109 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $158. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ENTG, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

ENTG Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.16. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw -35.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from O’Neill James Anthony, who sale 3,297 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, O’Neill James Anthony now owns 15,131 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $379,155 using the latest closing price.

GRAVES GREGORY B, the EVP & CFO of Entegris Inc., sale 12,142 shares at $133.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that GRAVES GREGORY B is holding 20,980 shares at $1,616,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.01 for the present operating margin

+44.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +17.80. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.