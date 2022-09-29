Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) went up by 4.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.66. The company’s stock price has collected -3.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE :HIW) Right Now?

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIW is at 1.10.

The average price from analysts is $37.00, which is $8.88 above the current price. HIW currently public float of 103.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIW was 862.89K shares.

HIW’s Market Performance

HIW stocks went down by -3.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.17% and a quarterly performance of -20.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Highwoods Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.45% for HIW stocks with a simple moving average of -28.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $35 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIW reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for HIW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HIW, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

HIW Trading at -13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.59. In addition, Highwoods Properties Inc. saw -37.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Miller Jeffrey Douglas, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $28.25 back on Sep 22. After this action, Miller Jeffrey Douglas now owns 116,482 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc., valued at $28,253 using the latest closing price.

Klinck Theodore J, the President and CEO of Highwoods Properties Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $28.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Klinck Theodore J is holding 246,445 shares at $141,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.51 for the present operating margin

+34.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties Inc. stands at +40.15. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.