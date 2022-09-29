Here’s Our Rant About Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) went up by 6.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.41. The company’s stock price has collected 1.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :TCMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCMD is at 1.45.

TCMD currently public float of 19.57M and currently shorts hold a 6.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCMD was 220.34K shares.

TCMD’s Market Performance

TCMD stocks went up by 1.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.40% and a quarterly performance of 5.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.56% for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.02% for TCMD stocks with a simple moving average of -39.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCMD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TCMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCMD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $55 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TCMD, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

TCMD Trading at -6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCMD rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. saw -57.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCMD starting from REUVERS DANIEL L., who sale 1,020 shares at the price of $9.18 back on Aug 08. After this action, REUVERS DANIEL L. now owns 74,707 shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc., valued at $9,364 using the latest closing price.

BURKE WILLIAM W, the Director of Tactile Systems Technology Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $9.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that BURKE WILLIAM W is holding 24,436 shares at $44,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCMD

Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -12.90 for asset returns.