Here’s How Your Trade Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Aggressively Right Now

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) went down by -19.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.43. The company’s stock price has collected 29.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :PPSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPSI is at 0.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $8.64 above the current price. PPSI currently public float of 2.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPSI was 211.99K shares.

PPSI’s Market Performance

PPSI stocks went up by 29.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.25% and a quarterly performance of 35.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.49% for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.53% for PPSI stocks with a simple moving average of -30.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPSI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PPSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PPSI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2015.

PPSI Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.91%, as shares sank -3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPSI rose by +7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. saw -44.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPSI starting from MAZUREK NATHAN, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $3.34 back on Jun 13. After this action, MAZUREK NATHAN now owns 1,890,859 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., valued at $8,348 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.09 for the present operating margin

+7.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stands at -11.83. Equity return is now at value -30.40, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.