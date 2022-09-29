Here’s How Your Trade Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Aggressively Right Now

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.48. The company’s stock price has collected -3.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE :EMN) Right Now?

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EMN is at 1.48.

EMN currently public float of 122.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMN was 1.08M shares.

EMN’s Market Performance

EMN stocks went down by -3.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.56% and a quarterly performance of -20.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Eastman Chemical Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.26% for EMN stocks with a simple moving average of -30.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $95 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMN reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for EMN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to EMN, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

EMN Trading at -20.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -22.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.70. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw -39.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from COX MARK K, who sale 4,858 shares at the price of $120.79 back on Feb 25. After this action, COX MARK K now owns 3,509 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $586,798 using the latest closing price.

Killian Christopher Moore, the SVP & CTO of Eastman Chemical Company, sale 14,738 shares at $122.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Killian Christopher Moore is holding 2,249 shares at $1,809,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 7.80 for asset returns.