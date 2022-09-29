Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) went up by 10.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.80. The company’s stock price has collected 7.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ :HPCO) Right Now?

HPCO currently public float of 2.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPCO was 3.16M shares.

HPCO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.88% for HPCO stocks with a simple moving average of -29.79% for the last 200 days.

HPCO Trading at -29.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.64% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPCO rose by +18.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Hempacco Co. Inc. saw -69.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.