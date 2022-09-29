Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.02. The company’s stock price has collected 0.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Pfizer Agrees to $5.4 Billion Deal for Global Blood Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GBT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBT is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.12, which is -$1.48 below the current price. GBT currently public float of 62.83M and currently shorts hold a 11.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBT was 3.39M shares.

GBT’s Market Performance

GBT stocks went up by 0.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.64% and a quarterly performance of 111.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.48% for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.32% for GBT stocks with a simple moving average of 83.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBT stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GBT in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $72 based on the research report published on August 08th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to GBT, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

GBT Trading at 15.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.47%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBT rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.90. In addition, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. saw 132.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBT starting from Farrow Jeffrey S, who sale 31,441 shares at the price of $68.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, Farrow Jeffrey S now owns 3,086 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,137,988 using the latest closing price.

Habibizad Nazila, the of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,678 shares at $67.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Habibizad Nazila is holding 8,918 shares at $314,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-147.72 for the present operating margin

+93.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stands at -155.63. Equity return is now at value -170.40, with -39.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.11.