Cronos Group Inc. (CRON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went up by 6.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s stock price has collected 3.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRON is at 1.46.

CRON currently public float of 198.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 1.88M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went up by 3.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.22% and a quarterly performance of 7.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for Cronos Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.56% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of -7.65% for the last 200 days.

CRON Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -21.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.55 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at -531.48. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.86.