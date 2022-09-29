Can Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Remain Competitive?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.15. The company’s stock price has collected -3.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

Is It Worth Investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE :HMC) Right Now?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMC is at 0.69.

HMC currently public float of 1.71B and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMC was 1.14M shares.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC stocks went down by -3.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.44% and a quarterly performance of -6.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.70% for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.30% for HMC stocks with a simple moving average of -14.71% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at -10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -13.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.82. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw -19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.