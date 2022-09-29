Can 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Remain Competitive?

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) went up by 7.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FDMT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $11.03 above the current price. FDMT currently public float of 28.49M and currently shorts hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FDMT was 178.57K shares.

FDMT’s Market Performance

FDMT stocks went up by 10.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.33% and a quarterly performance of 23.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.49% for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.87% for FDMT stocks with a simple moving average of -26.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDMT stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for FDMT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for FDMT in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $12 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDMT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FDMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to FDMT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

FDMT Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDMT rose by +10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. saw -59.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDMT starting from SCHAFFER DAVID, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Oct 22. After this action, SCHAFFER DAVID now owns 901,215 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., valued at $58,893 using the latest closing price.

SCHAFFER DAVID, the Director of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., sale 22,820 shares at $31.56 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that SCHAFFER DAVID is holding 903,115 shares at $720,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-395.46 for the present operating margin

+83.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stands at -395.37. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -33.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.69.