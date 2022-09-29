BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) went up by 29.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.12. The company’s stock price has collected -15.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BBAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.75, which is $5.46 above the current price. BBAI currently public float of 4.23M and currently shorts hold a 11.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBAI was 436.31K shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI stocks went down by -15.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.20% and a quarterly performance of -68.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.45% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.68% for BBAI stocks with a simple moving average of -71.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BBAI Trading at -18.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +16.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3925. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw -78.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.90 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -84.87. Equity return is now at value -150.50, with -63.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.