AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.27. The company’s stock price has collected -4.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE :IMPX) Right Now?

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.05 x from its present earnings ratio.

IMPX currently public float of 37.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMPX was 245.42K shares.

IMPX’s Market Performance

IMPX stocks went down by -4.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.10% and a quarterly performance of -5.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.40% for IMPX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.14% for the last 200 days.

IMPX Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.62%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPX fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.62. In addition, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPX

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.20 for asset returns.