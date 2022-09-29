A Lesson to Learn: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.31. The company’s stock price has collected -5.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPR is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.43, which is $21.11 above the current price. SPR currently public float of 104.04M and currently shorts hold a 6.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPR was 2.02M shares.

SPR’s Market Performance

SPR stocks went down by -5.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.97% and a quarterly performance of -18.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.14% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.69% for SPR stocks with a simple moving average of -37.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $35 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPR reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for SPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 16th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to SPR, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

SPR Trading at -22.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -24.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.92. In addition, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. saw -44.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from JOHNSON ROBERT D, who sale 500 shares at the price of $29.55 back on Sep 01. After this action, JOHNSON ROBERT D now owns 18,141 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., valued at $14,775 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., sale 500 shares at $31.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 18,641 shares at $15,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.00 for the present operating margin

-2.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at -13.68. Equity return is now at value -110.50, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.