A Lesson to Learn: Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI)

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) went up by 43.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.35. The company’s stock price has collected -7.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SNTI) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $12.00. SNTI currently public float of 23.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNTI was 2.03M shares.

SNTI’s Market Performance

SNTI stocks went down by -7.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.93% and a quarterly performance of -32.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.25% for Senti Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.14% for SNTI stocks with a simple moving average of -70.66% for the last 200 days.

SNTI Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNTI rose by +41.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8099. In addition, Senti Biosciences Inc. saw -85.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNTI

Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.