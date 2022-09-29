A Lesson to Learn: Canon Inc. (CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.79. The company’s stock price has collected -3.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Canon Inc. (NYSE :CAJ) Right Now?

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAJ is at 0.42.

CAJ currently public float of 1.02B and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAJ was 265.15K shares.

CAJ’s Market Performance

CAJ stocks went down by -3.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.83% and a quarterly performance of -3.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.31% for Canon Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.85% for CAJ stocks with a simple moving average of -8.96% for the last 200 days.

CAJ Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAJ fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.80. In addition, Canon Inc. saw -10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAJ

Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.