We Analyzed the Future Direction of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS), Here is What We Found

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) went down by -12.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.20. The company’s stock price has collected -14.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE :PFS) Right Now?

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFS is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Provident Financial Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.20, which is $6.53 above the current price. PFS currently public float of 70.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFS was 265.09K shares.

PFS’s Market Performance

PFS stocks went down by -14.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.40% and a quarterly performance of -9.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Provident Financial Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.76% for PFS stocks with a simple moving average of -13.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PFS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFS reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for PFS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

PFS Trading at -14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFS fell by -14.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.07. In addition, Provident Financial Services Inc. saw -16.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFS starting from Murray Valerie O, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $21.63 back on Jun 14. After this action, Murray Valerie O now owns 500 shares of Provident Financial Services Inc., valued at $10,813 using the latest closing price.

Murray Valerie O, the EVP & Chief Wealth Mgmt Off of Provident Financial Services Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $21.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Murray Valerie O is holding 39,683 shares at $30,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Provident Financial Services Inc. stands at +34.36. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.