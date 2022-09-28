Wall Street Pummels Lazard Ltd (LAZ) After Recent Earnings Report

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) went down by -3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.00. The company’s stock price has collected -11.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lazard Ltd (NYSE :LAZ) Right Now?

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAZ is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Lazard Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

LAZ currently public float of 108.57M and currently shorts hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZ was 646.63K shares.

LAZ’s Market Performance

LAZ stocks went down by -11.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.27% and a quarterly performance of -4.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Lazard Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.80% for LAZ stocks with a simple moving average of -13.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $30 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAZ reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for LAZ stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to LAZ, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

LAZ Trading at -13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ fell by -11.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.01. In addition, Lazard Ltd saw -26.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZ starting from Stern Alexander F., who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $35.29 back on May 31. After this action, Stern Alexander F. now owns 209,258 shares of Lazard Ltd, valued at $2,470,300 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Scott D, the CAO and General Counsel of Lazard Ltd, sale 25,000 shares at $46.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Hoffman Scott D is holding 68,096 shares at $1,155,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.68 for the present operating margin

+96.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazard Ltd stands at +15.82. Equity return is now at value 60.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.