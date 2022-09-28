The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s stock price has collected -5.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/18/22 that Estee Lauder’s Earnings Outlook Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE :EL) Right Now?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EL is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $307.38, which is $82.09 above the current price. EL currently public float of 229.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EL was 1.21M shares.

EL’s Market Performance

EL stocks went down by -5.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.67% and a quarterly performance of -12.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.95% for EL stocks with a simple moving average of -18.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $303 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EL reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for EL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 31st, 2022.

EL Trading at -12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.92. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw -38.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Haney Carl P., who sale 7,559 shares at the price of $252.05 back on Sep 09. After this action, Haney Carl P. now owns 3,296 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $1,905,255 using the latest closing price.

Haney Carl P., the EVP Research Prod & Innovation of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 2,481 shares at $247.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Haney Carl P. is holding 3,296 shares at $613,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+75.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +13.47. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.