The Chart for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.19. The company's stock price has collected -7.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE :MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Manulife Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.05, which is $3.77 above the current price. MFC currently public float of 1.90B and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFC was 3.13M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC stocks went down by -7.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.28% and a quarterly performance of -10.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Manulife Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.63% for MFC stocks with a simple moving average of -17.69% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at -11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.01. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw -17.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +12.01. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.