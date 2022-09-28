The Chart for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) went up by 4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected -18.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCO is at 2.53.

The average price from analysts is $2.38, which is $1.02 above the current price. CCO currently public float of 468.75M and currently shorts hold a 7.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCO was 2.48M shares.

CCO’s Market Performance

CCO stocks went down by -18.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.00% and a quarterly performance of 20.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.68% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.53% for CCO stocks with a simple moving average of -43.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1.50 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2022.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCO reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for CCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

CCO Trading at -15.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -20.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO fell by -18.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6310. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw -58.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, who sale 561,112 shares at the price of $1.58 back on May 31. After this action, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 104,872,541 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $886,557 using the latest closing price.

HAMMITT LISA, the Director of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., sale 68,207 shares at $3.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that HAMMITT LISA is holding 167,551 shares at $253,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with -2.50 for asset returns.