Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) went down by -5.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.64. The company’s stock price has collected -19.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DBGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Digital Brands Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DBGI currently public float of 49.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBGI was 4.54M shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI stocks went down by -19.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.19% and a quarterly performance of -52.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.12% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.21% for DBGI stocks with a simple moving average of -89.23% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -32.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.32%, as shares sank -36.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI fell by -19.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1203. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -96.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-252.93 for the present operating margin

+22.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at -426.61. Equity return is now at value 422.50, with -96.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.