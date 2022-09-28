Okta Inc. (OKTA) Just Got Our Attention

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.27. The company’s stock price has collected -7.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that Okta Posts Strong Earnings, but the Stock Drops on Merger Integration Issues

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ :OKTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 1.21.

OKTA currently public float of 150.82M and currently shorts hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKTA was 3.84M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stocks went down by -7.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.16% and a quarterly performance of -41.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.42% for Okta Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.31% for OKTA stocks with a simple moving average of -59.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to OKTA, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

OKTA Trading at -37.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -39.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.82. In addition, Okta Inc. saw -75.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Kerrest Jacques Frederic, who sale 2,482 shares at the price of $59.39 back on Sep 16. After this action, Kerrest Jacques Frederic now owns 17,544 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $147,414 using the latest closing price.

McKinnon Todd, the Chief Executive Officer of Okta Inc., sale 3,921 shares at $59.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that McKinnon Todd is holding 15,012 shares at $232,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -10.10 for asset returns.