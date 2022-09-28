LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Just Got Our Attention

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.48. The company’s stock price has collected -5.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :LX) Right Now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LX is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.30, which is $2.38 above the current price. LX currently public float of 38.98M and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LX was 817.26K shares.

LX’s Market Performance

LX stocks went down by -5.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.43% and a quarterly performance of -21.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.97% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.49% for LX stocks with a simple moving average of -34.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LX reach a price target of $4.30. The rating they have provided for LX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

LX Trading at -13.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -14.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8760. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. saw -55.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.64 for the present operating margin

+67.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stands at +20.31. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 5.10 for asset returns.