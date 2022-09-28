Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)?

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) went up by 35.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GROV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $5.99 above the current price. GROV currently public float of 19.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GROV was 1.12M shares.

GROV’s Market Performance

GROV stocks went down by -5.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.28% and a quarterly performance of -15.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.69% for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.32% for GROV stocks with a simple moving average of -51.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROV stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GROV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GROV in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $10 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

GROV Trading at -19.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.18%, as shares sank -17.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROV fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. saw -59.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GROV starting from Sculptor Capital Management, I, who sale 64,344 shares at the price of $3.77 back on Sep 22. After this action, Sculptor Capital Management, I now owns 32,163 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., valued at $242,577 using the latest closing price.

Sculptor Capital Management, I, the 10% Owner of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., sale 64,344 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Sculptor Capital Management, I is holding 32,163 shares at $242,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GROV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.