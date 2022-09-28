Is Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) a Keeper?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.81. The company’s stock price has collected -0.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/22 that Monster Beverage Buys Owner of Craft Breweries Cigar City, Oskar Blues for $330 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ :MNST) Right Now?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNST is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Monster Beverage Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.79, which is $13.71 above the current price. MNST currently public float of 373.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNST was 2.61M shares.

MNST’s Market Performance

MNST stocks went down by -0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.02% and a quarterly performance of -3.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Monster Beverage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.70% for MNST stocks with a simple moving average of -0.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $98 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 05th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNST, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on June 06th of the current year.

MNST Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.80. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw -9.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from KELLY THOMAS J, who sale 16,996 shares at the price of $93.92 back on Sep 12. After this action, KELLY THOMAS J now owns 25,777 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $1,596,264 using the latest closing price.

KELLY THOMAS J, the Chief Financial Officer of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 16,032 shares at $92.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that KELLY THOMAS J is holding 19,433 shares at $1,483,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.53 for the present operating margin

+56.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +24.86. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.