Is Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) a Keeper?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) went up by 3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.57. The company’s stock price has collected -17.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/15/21 that Alzheimer’s Stock Alzamend Neuro Soars 170% in Week’s First IPO

Is It Worth Investing in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ :ALZN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Alzamend Neuro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.13, which is $9.97 above the current price. ALZN currently public float of 47.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALZN was 467.64K shares.

ALZN’s Market Performance

ALZN stocks went down by -17.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.00% and a quarterly performance of 23.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for Alzamend Neuro Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.00% for ALZN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALZN stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALZN in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2021.

ALZN Trading at 12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +18.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALZN fell by -13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1145. In addition, Alzamend Neuro Inc. saw -41.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALZN starting from Jackman Stephan, who purchase 8,500 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Sep 19. After this action, Jackman Stephan now owns 8,500 shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc., valued at $10,414 using the latest closing price.

Katzoff David J, the Chief Financial Officer of Alzamend Neuro Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Katzoff David J is holding 28,000 shares at $11,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALZN

Equity return is now at value -105.60, with -97.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.37.