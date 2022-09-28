Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) went up by 17.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.66. The company’s stock price has collected 18.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Altus Power Secures $600 Million Solar Panel Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE :AMPS) Right Now?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Altus Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.75, which is -$0.7 below the current price. AMPS currently public float of 66.30M and currently shorts hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPS was 611.38K shares.

AMPS’s Market Performance

AMPS stocks went up by 18.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.00% and a quarterly performance of 108.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for Altus Power Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.53% for AMPS stocks with a simple moving average of 71.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AMPS, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

AMPS Trading at 40.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares surge +30.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS rose by +18.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.60. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw 33.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.33 for the present operating margin

+48.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Power Inc. stands at +8.10. Equity return is now at value 40.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.47.