Harrow Health Inc. (HROW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) went up by 27.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.99. The company’s stock price has collected 16.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ :HROW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HROW is at 0.69.

HROW currently public float of 24.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HROW was 66.68K shares.

HROW’s Market Performance

HROW stocks went up by 16.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.65% and a quarterly performance of 38.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for Harrow Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.28% for HROW stocks with a simple moving average of 28.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HROW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HROW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HROW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HROW reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for HROW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to HROW, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

HROW Trading at 20.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, as shares surge +11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HROW rose by +16.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.79. In addition, Harrow Health Inc. saw 12.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HROW starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who purchase 12,832 shares at the price of $6.76 back on Apr 13. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,175,000 shares of Harrow Health Inc., valued at $86,785 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of Harrow Health Inc., purchase 28,557 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 3,165,000 shares at $192,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HROW

Equity return is now at value -223.50, with -24.60 for asset returns.