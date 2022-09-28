Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ryder S...

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ryder System Inc. (R)?

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) went up by 14.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.05. The company’s stock price has collected 5.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/13/22 that Activist Investor Seeks Ryder Buyout in $4.4 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE :R) Right Now?

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for R is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Ryder System Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.00, which is $13.39 above the current price. R currently public float of 50.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of R was 440.95K shares.

R’s Market Performance

R stocks went up by 5.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.09% and a quarterly performance of 6.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for Ryder System Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.75% for R stocks with a simple moving average of 0.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of R

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to R, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

R Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought R to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, R rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.02. In addition, Ryder System Inc. saw -7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at R starting from Ravindran Rajeev, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $77.60 back on Jul 29. After this action, Ravindran Rajeev now owns 12,661 shares of Ryder System Inc., valued at $213,400 using the latest closing price.

Nieto Luis P Jr, the Director of Ryder System Inc., sale 2,220 shares at $73.28 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Nieto Luis P Jr is holding 26,939 shares at $162,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for R

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.36 for the present operating margin
  • +18.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryder System Inc. stands at +5.37. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

