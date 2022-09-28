Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)?

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.69. The company’s stock price has collected -2.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :LBAI) Right Now?

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LBAI is at 0.81.

LBAI currently public float of 61.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBAI was 152.88K shares.

LBAI’s Market Performance

LBAI stocks went down by -2.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.03% and a quarterly performance of 9.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.56% for LBAI stocks with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBAI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LBAI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LBAI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBAI reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for LBAI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LBAI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

LBAI Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBAI fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.47. In addition, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. saw -13.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBAI starting from Gragnolati Brian, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $18.74 back on Feb 03. After this action, Gragnolati Brian now owns 22,177 shares of Lakeland Bancorp Inc., valued at $18,740 using the latest closing price.

Hanson James E. II, the Director of Lakeland Bancorp Inc., purchase 1,125 shares at $18.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Hanson James E. II is holding 26,476 shares at $20,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. stands at +33.62. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.