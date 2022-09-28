Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) went down by -10.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s stock price has collected -7.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ASTL) Right Now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Algoma Steel Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.35. ASTL currently public float of 94.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASTL was 2.04M shares.

ASTL’s Market Performance

ASTL stocks went down by -7.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.95% and a quarterly performance of -19.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for Algoma Steel Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.30% for ASTL stocks with a simple moving average of -30.21% for the last 200 days.

ASTL Trading at -26.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -28.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL fell by -14.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw -31.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.07 for the present operating margin

+39.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algoma Steel Group Inc. stands at +22.54. Equity return is now at value 83.60, with 36.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.