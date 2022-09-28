Can Sonendo Inc. (SONX) Remain Competitive?

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) went up by 42.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.24. The company’s stock price has collected 70.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonendo Inc. (NYSE :SONX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Sonendo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.83, which is $3.41 above the current price. SONX currently public float of 20.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONX was 396.82K shares.

SONX’s Market Performance

SONX stocks went up by 70.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 82.00% and a quarterly performance of -8.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.02% for Sonendo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.35% for SONX stocks with a simple moving average of -53.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6.90 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

SONX Trading at 19.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.25%, as shares surge +41.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONX rose by +70.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0792. In addition, Sonendo Inc. saw -71.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONX starting from GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Sep 12. After this action, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. now owns 2,600,938 shares of Sonendo Inc., valued at $297,000 using the latest closing price.

Chen Roy T, the Chief Talent Officer of Sonendo Inc., sale 2,714 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Chen Roy T is holding 117,130 shares at $4,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONX

Equity return is now at value 204.30, with -66.10 for asset returns.