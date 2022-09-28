Can Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Remain Competitive?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) went down by -3.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.32. The company’s stock price has collected -10.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ :AY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AY is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.80, which is $10.67 above the current price. AY currently public float of 61.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AY was 479.69K shares.

AY’s Market Performance

AY stocks went down by -10.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.68% and a quarterly performance of -16.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.59% for AY stocks with a simple moving average of -18.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AY

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AY reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for AY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AY, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

AY Trading at -19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -20.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AY fell by -10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.81. In addition, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc saw -24.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.60 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stands at -2.48. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.